Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP has no democratic values, alleges TDP leader

TDP leader K. Srinivasulu addressing the media in Anantapur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is not sure of its victory in the next elections, and is therefore creating hurdles in the activities of party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu by misusing the State police, party Polit Bureau member and former Minister K. Srinivasulu has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasulu said that the YSRCP, by pulling down the Anna Canteen meant to serve the poor at Kuppam just before its inauguration by Mr. Naidu, had proved that it did not have any democratic values.

Dharna

Mr. Srinivasulu called upon the party cadre to assemble at the Tower Clock centre at 11 a.m. on Friday to stage a dharna in protest against the “violence unleashed by the YSRCP on the TDP functionaries at Kuppam.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fearing defeat in the general elections, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is directing his party cadre to create hurdles in the TDP programmes,” Mr. Srinivasulu alleged.

“On Wednesday, the YSRCP cadre attended the public gatherings welcoming Mr. Naidu and stoked violence. On Thursday, the party went to the extent of pulling down a structure meant for the poor,” Mr. Srinivasulu alleged.

“The TDP will not succumb to such tactics of the Chief Minister. It will continue its mass contact programmes. The YSRCP leaders have developed cold feet as they are facing a backlash from the people during their ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.