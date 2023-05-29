Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP harps on welfare schemes as Jagan Mohan Reddy completes four years as Chief Minister

May 29, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government under the able leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has achieved several significant milestones including a steady growth of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of 4.47% when compared to the national average of 3.8%, Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said as the party completed four years in the office on May 29 (Monday).

The per capita income has gone up from ₹1.52 lakh in 2018-2019 financial year to ₹1.70 lakh in 2021-22 fiscal, improving the rank of Andhra Pradesh from 18th to 9th during the period, the Minister said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh at a function held at IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on May 30, 2019 after the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) registered a landslide victory by winning 151 of the total 175 Assembly seats in the State. The main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 23 seats.

With a year to go before the Assembly elections in 2024, the State is witnessing an intense political slugfest between the ruling and the opposition parties.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is confident that his model of people-centric welfare governance, Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) scheme, reforms in education, health, agriculture, social security and decentralisation and a development model to tap the vast potential of the 970-km coastline in the State would help sail the party through the poll battle.

“An army of 5 lakh ward and village volunteers is ensuring the delivery of the benefits of various welfare schemes at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries and the introduction of ward and village secretariat system is hand-holding the people to access various government services,” said the Minister.

Meanwhile, the TDP is trying to woo the people by harping on a slew of welfare schemes introduced during the Chief Ministerial tenure of N. Chandrababu Naidu. The party has launched a campaign against what it calls the failures of the YSRCP government. TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has announced the first part of the party’s poll manifesto during the Mahanadu which concluded in Rajamahendravaram on May 28.

Highlighting the ‘achievements’ of the government, Mr. Nagarjuna said that there had been a 21.36% increase in the average pay of salaried employees, adding that it had decreased by 5.57% during the TDP’s tenure.

“A slew of reforms in the agriculture sector has helped the State achieve a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Andhra Pradesh is the first State to extend institutional credit facilities to 1.51 lakh tenant farmers. The State has also emerged as the 7th largest producer of food grains when compared to 11th rank in 2019,” he said.

The State is now the leading fish producer in the country with an annual production of 51.74 MT and it contributes 29.44% of the nation’s fish produce, he added.