Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. suppressing dissenting voices with coercive tactics, alleges Naidu

TDP chief launches ‘Badude Badudu’ protest in his home constituency of Kuppam

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of suppressing the dissenting voice of the opposition parties and the public with coercion and foisting false cases.

“The day is not far away when the TDP will come to power again and retaliate the wrongs done by the YSRCP government,” said Mr. Naidu while addressing a road show at Regadidinnepalle village in Shantipuram mandal in Kuppam Assembly constituency.

He said that the YSRCP government had increased the prices of essential commodities, power tariff, bus fare, and imposed civic taxes. “Fuel prices are the highest in the State. The Navaratnalu is a farce. The TDP had introduced more welfare schemes during its regime. The farming community is in distress. But, there has been no answer from the government,” said Mr. Naidu.

Late in the evening, Mr. Naidu launched the ‘Badude Badudu’ programme at the Anikera Cross. He accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of targeting private education institution such as Narayana and Chaitanya groups by foisting false cases and making illegal arrests.

A large number of TDP activists took part in Mr. Naidu’s road shows in the rural areas in Kuppam constituency. Mr. Naidu is scheduled to continue his tour in the constituency till May 13.