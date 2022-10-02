Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. should invest in creating assets, says T.G. Venkatesh

The Hindu Bureau KURNOOL
October 02, 2022 20:15 IST

BJP leader T.G. Venkatesh paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi during the valedictory of the ‘Praja Poru’ programme in Kurnool on Sunday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is only spending on welfare, without investing in creation of wealth, and this would not yield any long-time return for the beneficiaries, BJP leader and former MP T.G. Venkatesh has said..

Participating in the valedictory of the ‘Praja Poru’ programme here on Sunday, he said collecting taxes and spending them on welfare schemes only does not augur well for the State.

“The State government must concentrate on improving the assets and revenue too. Only then welfare can be sustainable,” said Mr. Venkatesh, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving equal importance to asset creation and welfare.

Around 80 crore poor in the country are given provided with rice even now, though the scheme was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a large chunk of the population lost their livelihood. The welfare measures and charity activities that started on Mr. Modi’s birthday came to an end on Sunday, he said.

Mr. Venkatesh paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the latter’s birth anniversary. Mahatma Gandhi had brought Independence to this country following non-violence, he said at the public meeting near the Gandhi statue in the city.

