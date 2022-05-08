Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. reneged on its commitments to farmers, says BJP

BJP Kisan Morcha’s national president Rajkumar Chahar taking part in the State executive meeting in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

May 08, 2022 18:36 IST

Party’s Kisan Morcha stands by Amaravati farmers’ fight for their legitimate rights

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha national president and Lok Sabha member from Fatehpur Sikri, Rajkumar Chahar has alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has done nothing for farmers and is taking the credit for a plethora of Central government schemes.

“The Andhra Pradesh government is not procuring paddy at the stipulated Minimum Support Price (MSP). It has completely neglected drip irrigation scheme in the State. Much of what was promised by the Chief Minister to the farm sector has been confined to rhetoric,” said Chahar, while addressing the Kisan Morcha’s State executive meeting here on Sunday.

As far as the ‘injustice meted out to farmers’ in Amaravati was concerned, he said, the Kisan Morcha would stand by them in the fight for their legitimate rights.

Mr. Chahar said that the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre could not implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee. “The BJP-led NDA government has helped increase farmers’ incomes through a multi-pronged approach to the issues being confronted by them. Focus is being laid on taking the results of R&D from the laboratories to fields,” he said.

Mr. Chahar further said that Union Minister for Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar would soon visit Andhra Pradesh and throw light on what was done by the Central government in the last eight years.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the bold step of abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution which had conferred a special status on Jammu & Kashmir and it helped the Kashmiri Pandits lead a peaceful life.

“A grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya in fulfilment of the wishes of the Hindus worldwide. Overall, India has become a global force to reckon with under the leadership of Mr. Modi. No effort should be spared in telling people what all good that have been done by the BJP,” he added.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju said both the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) governments had cheated farmers by reneging on their commitments.

“Farmers are being exploited by the Civil Supplies Department and rice millers. The government is doing nothing to help the farmers. A host of issues that made farming a loss-making proposition remain unresolved,” he said.

Nadda to visit State

BJP national president J.P. Nadda would visit Andhra Pradesh and give a roadmap to the party’s rank and file in the near future, he added.

Kisan Morcha State in-charge Bharati Mohan and president V. Sasibhushan Reddy and BJP leaders S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Suresh Reddy, V. Suryanarayana Raju, N. Pavan Kumar, G. Madhusudan Reddy and Ch. Butchiraju were present on the occcasion.