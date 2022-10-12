Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. is mired in corruption, says BJP MP Bhola Singh 

‘Several welfare schemes have been stopped, forcing the Dalits languish in poverty’

BJP SC Morcha national general secretary and Bulandshahr MP Bhola Singh on Wednesday said that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government’s ‘anti-people policies’ were being discussed throughout the country and that if Andhra Pradesh (AP) were to move forward, the ‘corrupt and inefficient’ ruling party should be thrown out of power.

Participating as the chief guest in the party’s SC Morcha State executive meeting here, Mr. Singh alleged that the State government was mired in corruption and suppressing the dissenting voices has become its conspicuous feature.

The Dalits were insecure due to a string of attacks on them. Moreover, several welfare schemes were stopped which forced the Dalits languish in poverty. Women were most vulnerable to attacks, he alleged.

“Andhra Pradesh has gone backward by 20 years because of the misrule of the YSRCP. A concerted effort should be made to defeat the party in the 2024 elections,” Mr. Singh exhorted the BJP cadres.

The MP called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘ Dalit Bandhu’who uplifted the Dalits through a slew of welfare schemes. The SC Morcha should take the BJP closer to the masses by highlighting those schemes, he added.

Delivering the keynote address, BJP State president Somu Veerraju said the two regional parties in Andhra Pradesh (the YSRCP and TDP) had unleashed a ‘psychological war’ and the BJP would do a ‘surgical strike’ on them.

“The YSRCP and TDP have failed in developing the capital city in Amaravati. Now, they are doing politics over it,” he observed, asserting that the Dalits would prosper and be safe under the BJP rule.