Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. has watered down Polavaram project, says TDP leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Wednesday said that 70% of the Polavaram project works were completed during the TDP regime, and the works came to a ‘grinding halt’ after the YSRCP came to power.

Talking to the media, Mr. Rao said that the Polavaram project was a result of a consistent struggle, but the YSRCP government is not taking any steps to complete it.

Mr. Rao said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his Chief Ministerial tenure, used to conduct review meetings every Monday on Polavaram project . “It is not the case now. The YSRCP government has watered down the project,” he alleged.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues hardly have time to visit the flood victims. There were reports that ₹21,000 crore was wasted in the name of reverse tendering. The ₹500 crore which is claimed to have been paid to Polavaram evacuees has gone into whose account?” he asked.