Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. has fulfilled 95% poll promises, says Vijaya Sai

Ruling party celebrates three years in office

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has fulfilled 95% the promises its president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had made in the run-up to the 2019 Assembly elections, its national general secretary V. Vijay Sai Reddy said as the ruling party completed three years in the office on Monday.

The YSRCP MP paid floral tributes to former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion. He cut a cake, distributed clothes to the poor and organsied an ‘Annadanam’ programme at the YSRCP’s central office here.

Attributing the landslide victory of the YSRCP in 2019 elections to the ‘integrity and hard work’ of the cadre, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said said the State government had ensured social justice.

DBT scheme

He listed out the reforms brought by the YSRCP government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy including setting up village and ward secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and reorganisation of districts among others. “The government has disbursed about ₹1.40 lakh crore to the beneficiaries under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme. a slew of reforms have been brought in the education, health and women empowerment,” he said.

He said that the government had been working with a strong commitment to the welfare of the people and sought support of the cadre to win the 2024 elections.

Launching a scathing attack on TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, the YSRCP MP said that the former Chief Minister must explain what he had done during his tenure for the development of the State.

YSRCP MP Mopidevi Venkat Ramana, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, MLCs M. Hanumantha Rao, Kalpalatha Reddy and Vamshi Krishna also took part in the celebrations.