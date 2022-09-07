Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. failed to create jobs, says Telugu Yuvatha leader

Youth wing of the TDP plans agitation in Vijayawada

Telugu Yuvatha Andhra Pradesh unit president Sriram Chinababu on Wednesday said that the unemployed youth would teach a lesson to the YSRCP in the 2024 elections. Telugu Yuvatha is the youth wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

“The youth in the State are dissatisfied as the YSRCP has failed to fill up 2.3 lakh vacancies in government offices. It could not also create job opportunities in the private sector,” said Mr. Chinababu.

Mr. Chinababu, along with former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and other TDP leaders, led a rally that began at the Fort Junction and culminated at Kanyaka Parameswari temple of Vizianagram.

The rally was taken out to highlight the ‘delay in issuing new job calendars’ as promised by the YSRCP in the run-up to the 2019 elections, said Mr. Chinababu.

“The future of the youth in the State appears bleak as the YSRCP government has failed to create jobs and livelihood opportunities. After completion of State-wide yatras, we will launch a massive agitation in Vijayawada to bring pressure on the government for filling up of all vacancies in government offices,” he said.

Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that the TDP, during its tenure, had created lakhs of jobs, apart from issuing job notifications regularly for the vacancies in the public sector.

Participating in the rally, Gajapathingaram MLA K.A. Naidu said that the youth of Vizianagaram district were being forced to migrate to far-away places for jobs.

Telugu Yuvatha Vizianagaram Parliamentary wing president Vemali Chaitnya Babu said that many youngsters with higher qualification were ready to work even for a salary of ₹5,000 per month with lack of jobs in government sector.

TDP leaders K. Nagarjuna, I.V.P. Raju, K. Narasinga Rao, K. Murali Naidu, Boddala Narasinga Rao, Prasadula Lakshmi Varaprasad, Mylapalli Pydiraju and others took part in the rally.

Additional police forces were deployed to ensure hassle-free flow of traffic during the rally.