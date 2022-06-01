Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP govt. ‘betraying’ weaker sections, alleges TDP leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kollu Ravindra has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is ‘betraying the weaker sections of the society in the name of social justice’ in Andhra Pradesh.

“The Ministers in Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Cabinet are puppets. All Ministers are dancing to the tunes of Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, V. Vijay Sai Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy and Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy,” he alleged.

The youths who are working as village and ward volunteers see no hope of a better future, he said.

The TDP leader further said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to improve the living standards of the poor. “After coming to power, the Chief Minister has made their lives miserable. Incomes have come down, while taxes and prices of essential commodities have gone up. The weaker sections of the society are still waiting for justice,” he said.

Former Minister Peethala Sujatha and TDP spokesperson Nasir Ahmad also spoke on the occasion.