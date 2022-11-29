Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government trampling upon rights of BCs in Rayalaseema region, alleges TDP

November 29, 2022 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Telugu Desam Party has taken cudgels in support of the Backward Classes of Rayalaseema region, whose rights, the party alleges, are being trampled upon during the incumbent YSR Congress Party regime.

The party’s day-long Rayalaseema regional-level convention of senior functionaries held at Renigunta in Srikalahasti constituency here on Tuesday dwelt at length on the alleged injustice meted out to the community as well as the region, which is considered their bastion. Headed by politburo member and former minister Kaluva Srinivasulu, the meet demanded that the government shift the central office of Krishna River Management Board to Kurnool.

Special Category Status

“The previous TDP government had spent ₹10,747 crore towards pending irrigation projects in the last five years, but the present government could not spend a third of it in the three and a half years, in spite of securing more loans,” Mr. Srinivasulu alleged. He also demanded that the State government press for Special Category Status to usher in industrial growth in the backward region to ensure local jobs, akin to the Kia Motors venture.

Nominated positions

TDP BC Sadhikarika Samithi convenor Y. Nageswara Rao Yadav ridiculed the government for filling up all nominated positions with members of one community without following any rule or rationale. He said that the TDP had followed the principle of social justice and appointed professors of diverse communities as Vice-Chancellors to the universities in Rayalaseema region. He made a similar observation on the composition of the TTD Trust Board.

The meet resolved to urge the government to act with iron fist on redsanders smuggling mafia and bring the kingpins in Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case to justice, in a bid to put an end to the region’s notoriety for faction politics.