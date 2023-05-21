Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government steeped in corruption, alleges BJP State president Somu Veerraju 

May 21, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) sarpanches have indulged in corruption on a large scale.

“The ruling party MLAs and even the Chief Minister are not an exception,” Mr. Veerraju said while addressing the BJP NTR district executive meeting on May 21 (Sunday).

The BJP would take up cudgels on people’s behalf to force the State government to realise its mistakes, he said.

Mr. Veerraju said the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was a bold step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards bringing out black money.

He said the notes were not in circulation for quite some time. Due to the RBI’s decision, all that stashed money had to be accounted for. It would be a severe blow to those dealing in black money, he said.

Liquor sales in cash

Referring to the cash transactions being done in liquor shops in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Veerraju said a major portion of that money was of the denomination of ₹2,000.

The black money was being used for anti-national activities, he said, pointing out that BJP State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju had written a letter to the RBI Governor seeking withdrawal of ₹2,000 and ₹500 notes from circulation.

Mr. Veerraju said the BJP would be organising district executive meetings across the State till May 25.

Door-to-door visits

These meetings would be followed by a month-long door-to-door visits from May 30, which were aimed at explaining people about welfare schemes being implemented by the Central government from the village level up to Parliamentary constituencies.

The BJP leader said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre had allocated ₹1 lakh crore for the railway projects in the State. Besides, it was giving huge funds for the development of airports and seaports.

Apart from that, several welfare schemes were being implemented in the State, but the YSRCP government was claiming them as its own.

A vicious campaign had been unleashed about the Union government by forces who had strong dislike for the BJP. However, the party would rebut all the allegations effectively, he added.