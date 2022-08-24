Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government neglecting Kuppam’s development, says Naidu

An elderly woman giving a warm hug to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu during his roadshow at Konganapalli village in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the YSRCP government was neglecting the development of the Kuppam Assembly constituency, which he had been representing since 1989.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a roadshow at Konganapalli village of Shantipuram mandal after arriving there by road from Bengaluru on a three-day visit to his constituency.

He said it was unfortunate that the YSRCP government had not completed the Handri-Neeva project works in Kuppam that would have met the drinking water needs of the people.

“When I was the Chief Minister, I had provided irrigation water to the Pulivendula constituency (represented by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy) to save the crops from withering. I had not stopped work just because people there did not vote for the party,” Mr. Naidu said.

The TDP government had spent ₹100 crore on providing houses to the downtrodden, he said, and added that the scheme was discontinued by the YSRCP government.

By allocating ₹1,350 crore for filling up the waterbodies in the Kuppam region, the TDP government had finished half of the target, he said. “The remaining work is yet to be completed by the YSRCP government. The present dispensation is thinking of cancelling the funds sanctioned to Kuppam and allocate it a meagre ₹65 crore afresh.”

Drip irrigation

The TDP government had brought about a revolution by introducing drip irrigation technology in Kuppam and encouraged farmers by providing them 90% subsidy, Mr. Naidu said, and alleged that the YSRCP government had discontinued the project. “Water has not been provided to a single acre in the region during the last three years,” he added.

‘Nava Kothalu’

Terming the Navaratnalu schemes as “Nava Kothalu” (nine false promises), Mr. Naidu said the Ammavodi scheme was withdrawn for the beneficiaries consuming more than 300 units of electricity and for those who owned a taxi.

Alleging that “rowdyism” had become rampant in Kuppam, Mr. Naidu said, “We will chase such unruly elements out of Kuppam.” He faulted the police for standing by the ruling party leaders and doing injustice to the people.

“If pension is stopped for the TDP supporters, we will go to the court and seek justice. Welfare schemes are implemented not from the Chief Minister’s pocket,” Mr. Naidu said.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu was accorded a grand reception near Shantipuram that bordere Karnataka upon his entry into the Kuppam constituency.

Interestingly, supporters of the TDP in Karnataka greeted Mr. Naidu at the Bengaluru airport.