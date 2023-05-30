ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government launched various welfare schemes using Central funds, alleges BJP

May 30, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The BJP will expose such acts of the YSRCP government during the campaign launched to mark completion of nine years in office by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says party leader Kasi Viswanatha Raju

K Srinivasa Rao

BJP leaders addressing the media in Srikakulam on Tuesday.

The YSRCP government is changing the names of the schemes being offered by the Central government and diverting funds for unproductive purposes, alleges S. Kasi Viswanatha Raju, convener of the Uttarandhra zone of the BJP’s campaign wing working to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The YSRCP is trying to project as its achievement the recent release of ₹10,000 crore by the Centre,” Mr. Raju, who is also an independent director in the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), told the media on May 30 (Tuesday), which also marked the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Listing the achievements of the Union government, Mr. Raju alleged that both the YSRCP government and the previous TDP dispensation had indulged in vote-bank politics and tried to show Mr. Modi’s in a poor light.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The YSRCP government launched many welfare schemes only by diverting Central funds sanctioned under various programmes such as education and health. Though the Union government is supplying rice for the poor, the YSRCP government is projecting it as its own in the form of supplying ration at the doorstep of the beneficiaries. We will expose such misdeeds of the State government,” said Mr. Raju.

TDP manifesto

He further alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced a slew of welfare schemes in the party’s manifesto without considering the financial position of the State.

BJP district president B. Umamaheswara Rao said the party had gained strength in all the Assembly constituencies as people understood that the Central government’s support to the State was needed.

BJP State official spokesperson P. Tirupati Rao and State Executive Committee member A. Ravi Babji were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US