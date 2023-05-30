Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government launched various welfare schemes using Central funds, alleges BJP

May 30, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The YSRCP government is changing the names of the schemes being offered by the Central government and diverting funds for unproductive purposes, alleges S. Kasi Viswanatha Raju, convener of the Uttarandhra zone of the BJP’s campaign wing working to highlight the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The YSRCP is trying to project as its achievement the recent release of ₹10,000 crore by the Centre,” Mr. Raju, who is also an independent director in the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), told the media on May 30 (Tuesday), which also marked the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Listing the achievements of the Union government, Mr. Raju alleged that both the YSRCP government and the previous TDP dispensation had indulged in vote-bank politics and tried to show Mr. Modi’s in a poor light.

“The YSRCP government launched many welfare schemes only by diverting Central funds sanctioned under various programmes such as education and health. Though the Union government is supplying rice for the poor, the YSRCP government is projecting it as its own in the form of supplying ration at the doorstep of the beneficiaries. We will expose such misdeeds of the State government,” said Mr. Raju.

TDP manifesto

He further alleged that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced a slew of welfare schemes in the party’s manifesto without considering the financial position of the State.

BJP district president B. Umamaheswara Rao said the party had gained strength in all the Assembly constituencies as people understood that the Central government’s support to the State was needed.

BJP State official spokesperson P. Tirupati Rao and State Executive Committee member A. Ravi Babji were present.