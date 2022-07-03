Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government ignored welfare of BCs, minorities, says Pawan Kalyan

Funds provided by the Centre for the purpose being misused, alleges the JSP president

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has said the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has completely ignored the welfare of the Backward Classes and the minorities while misusing the funds provided by the Central government for the SC and ST sub-plans.

“Students are not getting their fee reimbursed, atrocities by the police have become common, and there are countless other issues that are making the people’s lives miserable under the YSRCP rule.”Pawan KalyanJana Sena Party president

Students are not getting their fee reimbursed, atrocities by the police have become common, and there are countless other issues that are making the people’s lives miserable under the YSRCP regime, he has alleged.

Receiving grievances from the people as part of the party’s ‘Jana Vani - Jana Sena Bharosa’ programme, which was intended to receive public grievances and get them solved by taking the same to the notice of the State government, here on Sunday, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said the plight of the physically challenged was particularly pitiable, and a large number of people were afflicted with kidney disease as the government turned a blind to their well-being. Their pensions were stopped and dialysis centers were not in their reach, he observed.

Crop insurance

Personally receiving 427 representations from the people belonging to Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts, he expressed regret that crop insurance amounts were not credited into the bank accounts of a large number of farmers, who were facing various other problems, especially lack of remunerative prices for their crops.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan also pointed out that the government needed to allot TIDCO houses to the eligible beneficiaries in the targeted time, but it was not happening.

‘Atrocities by police’

Several people submitted representations on lack of basic amenities in villages and the poor condition of roads. Besides, there were pleas regarding atrocities committed by the police, allegedly at the behest of the YSRCP leaders, who were themselves resorting to attacks on the defenseless.

There were submissions on a variety of other issues that remained to be sorted out for a long time, allegedly due to dereliction of duties of officials from top to bottom, the JSP leaders said.

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and member K. Nagababu, and retired IAS officer D. Varaprasad were present.