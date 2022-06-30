Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government has won people’s heart, says Sajjala

Naidu waging a fraudulent war to regain power, the YSRCP leader alleges

Naidu waging a fraudulent war to regain power, the YSRCP leader alleges

Stating that TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is waging a “fraudulent war” against the government to regain power, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the YSRCP government is moving ahead by winning people’s heart with transparent and welfare governance.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said Mr. Naidu was using a section of the media to spread false propaganda and mislead the people.

He said that TDP had already lost people’s trust as Mr. Naidu failed to fulfil the poll promises during his term. He further alleged that Mr. Naidu had ruined the State’s finances.

Auctioning of lands

Referring to the CRDA auctioning lands to mobilise funds for taking up developmental works in Amaravati, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the Opposition leaders were unnecessarily creating a ruckus, unmindful of the fact that the previous government too had auctioned lands to pool funds.

He asserted that the YSRRCP government was committed to developing the Amaravati region.

‘Malicious propaganda’

Terming as malicious the propaganda on alcohol, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said it was during Mr. Naidu’s term that permission had been given to the distilleries. The YSRCP government did not give permit to new distilleries, he added.

While the YSRCP government had fulfilled more than 90% of the promises made in its manifesto, the TDP government had failed to keep even a single promise, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

“A section of media has been preparing the TDP’s agenda and publishing articles stating that the government has taken a U-turn on distributing laptops and withdrawing money from employees’ GPF accounts,” he alleged.

“Availing of laptops instead of Amma Vodi benefit is only an option. However, the government is providing tabs along with the Amma Vodi benefit,” he sought to clarify.

GPF issue

“Can any government avail of ₹800 crore without any record?,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy questioned, and clarified that the GPF issue was due to a technical glitch.