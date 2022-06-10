Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government has unleashed anarchy in State, alleges Naidu

‘Its rule so far is marked by political murders, farmers’ suicide, unemployment, and atrocities on girls and women’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of doing nothing to stop the “murderous attacks” on Dalits and others in the State.

Addressing the media, Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP’s rule in the last three years in the State was marked by murder of political opponents, suicides by farmers, growing unemployment, rapes and killings of innocent girls and women, and the latest was the woes of the SSC students.

‘Quit Jagan - Save AP’

Mr. Naidu released a book titled, ‘Quit Jagan - Save AP’, and inaugurated an exhibition of photographs and videos depicting “the anarchy and mayhem unleashed by the ruling party leaders in the State with the connivance of the Police Department.”

In the last three years, more than 1,24,793 people had lost their lives due to the wrong policies of the ruling dispensation, and over 2,552 farmers had committed suicide. Over 2 lakh students had failed in the SSC public examination this year, and eight students had committed suicide, Mr. Naidu said, questioning the government on the benefits of its schemes such as Amma Vodi, Nandu-Nedu and introduction of English as a medium of instruction in schools.

“All these welfare schemes could not stop the children from committing suicide after the SSC results fiasco,” Mr. Naidu said.

The Opposition leader said the population of unemployed youth was growing by the day, and after losing hope on their future, 422 unemployed educated youth had ended their lives in the State.

The YSRCP had unleashed a reign of terror against the opposition parties, Mr. Naidu alleged, and said that four former TDP Ministers had been harassed and imprisoned, six of the party MLAs implicated in false cases and sent to jail, and over 37 TDP activists “murdered by the ruling party goons.”

“There is no peace in the State,” Mr. Naidu said, adding that people lived in constant fear, as girls and women had no safety.

‘Downtrodden worst-hit’

He said the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities were the worst affected by the atrocities perpetrated by the ruling party leaders, and cited the case of Abdul Salam who, Mr. Naidu said, had resorted to the extreme step along with his family members as “he was unable to bear the harassment by the ruling party goons.”

In a more recent case, five persons were killed at Macherla, and four of them were from the BC community, he said.