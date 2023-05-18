ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government has ruined the TIDCO housing scheme, alleges TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

May 18, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Out of 7.5 lakh houses sanctioned, construction of about 3.15 lakh dwellings has been completed by the time the TDP demitted office, says Chandrababu Naidu

V. Kamalakara Rao

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on May 18 (Thursday) that his goal was to provide an own house for every poor person in the State.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) houses at Pendurthi, near here, as part of his three-day tour in Anakapalli and Vizianagaram districts, Mr. Naidu said it was former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao who had started the programme of providing pucca houses for poor. The TDP government had then started the TIDCO housing scheme, and spent nearly ₹30,000 crore during its tenure, Mr. Naidu said.

Out of the 7.5 lakh houses sanctioned, about 3.15 lakh houses had been completed by the time the TDP lost power in 2019, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The design of the TIDCO houses was meticulously planned. Internal roads of 40 to 60 feet were planned. But now, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reduced the width of the roads to 12 feet. Two vehicles cannot pass on them simultaneously. The government has ruined the entire plan prepared by the TDP government, and is collecting money from the beneficiaries in the name of one-time settlement,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has completed four years as Chief Minister, but only five houses have been completed under the housing scheme so far,” Mr. Naidu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US