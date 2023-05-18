Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government has ruined the TIDCO housing scheme, alleges TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

May 18, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on May 18 (Thursday) that his goal was to provide an own house for every poor person in the State.

Interacting with the beneficiaries of the Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) houses at Pendurthi, near here, as part of his three-day tour in Anakapalli and Vizianagaram districts, Mr. Naidu said it was former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao who had started the programme of providing pucca houses for poor. The TDP government had then started the TIDCO housing scheme, and spent nearly ₹30,000 crore during its tenure, Mr. Naidu said.

Out of the 7.5 lakh houses sanctioned, about 3.15 lakh houses had been completed by the time the TDP lost power in 2019, he said.

“The design of the TIDCO houses was meticulously planned. Internal roads of 40 to 60 feet were planned. But now, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reduced the width of the roads to 12 feet. Two vehicles cannot pass on them simultaneously. The government has ruined the entire plan prepared by the TDP government, and is collecting money from the beneficiaries in the name of one-time settlement,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has completed four years as Chief Minister, but only five houses have been completed under the housing scheme so far,” Mr. Naidu said.