Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government has failed on all fronts: Naidu

Govt. failed to meet the aspirations of unemployed youth, says the TDP chief

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday urged people to participate in “Remove Jagan-Save Andhra Pradesh campaign”, alleging that the YSRCP government had failed on all fronts and imposed heavy tax burden in various forms.

Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Jagan used to talk about Special Category Status before the elections, but had forgot the issue completely after coming to power. As part of his road shows, he addressed the public meeting at Ring Road of Vizianagaram.

Speaking from an open-top vehicle, he said that people were leading a pathetic life with the skyrocketing of prices of essential commodities and petroleum products in Y.S. Jagan’s regime. He said that the YSRCP had failed to meet the aspirations of unemployed youth who waited in vain for mega job calendar.

The former Chief Minister claimed that he had created huge job opportunities in the software sector while filling up many vacancies in the police and education department. “The YSRCP government ignored all welfare measure measures, including stipend for unemployed youth. Their life turned bleak as government filled up only volunteers’ post with a meager salary of ₹6,000 per month. The amount is lower than the income of a labourer who earns more than ₹500 per day,” he added.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government was harassing TDP leaders and activists with false cases and indulging in rowdyism in all the districts. He criticised Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana saying that the latter could not conduct even 10th class examinations properly.

“Mr. Satyanarayana knows only liquor business. He does not know anything about education. He is blaming parents for failure of students instead of taking corrective measures,” said Mr. Naidu.

Party senior leaders Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TDP-Vizianagaram district in-charge PVGR Naidu (Ganababu) accompanied Mr. Naidu to Vizianagaram from Bhogapuram.

Speaking to media, Mr. Ganababu said the party would have a bright future in Vizianagaram district as it was evident with the grand success of road show of Mr. Naidu. A motorcycle rally was organised up to Cheepurupally via Nellimarla town.