Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government has betrayed farmers, alleges Somireddy

July 08, 2022 20:28 IST

Increasing input costs and unremunerative prices for produce have made farming unviable, says TDP leader

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Friday demanded release of a White Paper by the YSRCP Government on the spending of funds earmarked for the Rythu Bharaso Kendras (RBKs).

“The anti-farmer government has betrayed the farmers, who are finding it difficult to do farming in the wake of ever-increasing cost of all farm inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and pesticides, on the one hand and unremunerative prices for their produce on the other,” Mr. Chandramohan Reddy said, as the State observed Farmers’ Day coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘RBKs failed in their mission’

The RBKs, on which crores of rupees had been spent, failed live up to the expectations of the farmers, the TDP leader alleged. A large number of farmers opted for a crop holiday in the wake of farming becoming unviable, he said.

The RBKs had totally failed to ensure minimum support price (MSP) announced for various crops, he alleged, adding that the farmers in Nellore district alone had lost over ₹3,000 crore as millers offered them less amount citing high moisture and foreign material in paddy.

The situation was turned worse in the district as the government failed to make payments for paddy procured during rabi, he alleged.