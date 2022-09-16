Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government failed to achieve promises made in Reorganisation Act, alleges TDP

ADVERTISEMENT

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu on Friday said realisation of the projects promised in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act hinged on the capability of the State government.

Addressing the media after being suspended from the Legislative Assembly for the second day, Mr. Atchannaidu said Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues had been frequently visiting New Delhi ever since the party came into power, but nothing concrete had come up in terms of achievement of funds or project from the Centre.

He said the Chief Minister had failed to make even a single representation to the Union Government seeking the promised steel plant at his native Kadapa district.

‘No industrial development’

Referring to a debate on industrial development in the State on the floor of the House, the TDP leader said it had no meaning since no industries had come in the State under the YSRCP rule.

MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu said they were prevented from raising key issues of women welfare and the mounting woes of the middle class on account of growing inflation.

“Power tariffs have been revised at least seven times and there is no power subsidy for aqua farmers,” he said, adding that a strong resentment was brewing among the people against the “YSRCP misrule.”

MLA G. Butchaiah Chowdary expressed concern over “industries moving out of the State.” He said there was nothing that the YSRCP government could boast about in its three-year rule.

Party leader N. Chinarajappa said the Chief Minister was undoing whatever good work former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had started. “The State is facing an unprecedented financial crisis today,” he added.