Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP government diluting role of legislative bodies, alleges Yanamala

ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Friday accused the YSRCP government of being disrespectful to the legislative bodies.

In a statement on Friday, the senior TDP leader said the legislative bodies were like people’s court, a platform to discuss the problems faced by the people and the government’s style of functioning.

“But the YSRCP government is trying to dilute the importance of the legislative bodies, as the Chief Minister is afraid that the Opposition will use the two Houses effectively to expose his failures on various counts,” Mr. Ramakrishnudu alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

He took exception to the reduction in the number of days the State Legislature had been meeting of late.

“The Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council sessions are being conducted for not more than 25 days in a year. In 2021, both the Houses met for only 15 days. This is far less than the North-Eastern States,” he observed.

‘Govt. failed on all fronts’

He said the government had failed on all fronts, including the much-hyped welfare and the farm sector. Works on irrigation projects moved at a tardy pace, while roads were in a very bad condition, he said, adding that contrary to the government claims, nothing concrete had been done in the education sector.

He further alleged that the session period of the Legislature was being cut short to avoid facing pointed questions by the opposition parties.

Mr. Ramakrishnudu also alleged that the voices of the opposition leaders were being stifled in both the Houses, and the policies that were opposed by them, and the people at large, were being introduced ruthlessly in gross violation of democratic norms.

Three capitals

He also accused the YSRCP of trying to re-introduce the three-capital proposal in the House through the backdoor despite the Supreme Court finding fault with the government’s decision.

Referring to the forthcoming winter session of the Assembly, the TDP leader said it was being conducted only to get the Bills passed and not for holding discussion on public issues.

He demanded that the opposition party be given sufficient time to raise issues related to public concern.