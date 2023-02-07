Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP extends olive branch to party corporators supporting dissident MLA Kotamreddy

February 07, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - NELLORE

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nellore MP and party in-charge for Nellore Rural Assembly constituency, Adala Prabhakar Reddy has extended an olive branch to the party corporators who are supporting the dissident MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy.

Addressing the media after taking stock of the situation in the wake of the Nellore Rural MLA parting ways after levelling phone-tapping allegations against the party leadership, on Tuesday, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said a majority of the corporators from the Assembly constituency had pledged their support to the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“All the corporators should come back to the party’s fold without fear. Their interests will be taken care of,” said Mr. Prabhakar Reddy.

With the concurrence of the Chief Minister, the MP said, he would ensure maximum funds for the development of the 26 divisions coming under the Nellor Rural Assembly constituency. The divisions in which the corporators are supporting Mr. Sridhar Reddy would be developed by appointing party in-charges.

“The businessmen including rice millers and realtors who have been subjected to extortions by the dissident MLA should draw our attention to ensure swift action,” the MP asserted.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy expressed confidence that the YSRCP would retain all the eight Assembly seats including the Nellore Urban and Nellore Rural in 2024 elections.

YSRCP regional coordinator and former Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy asked Nellore Mayor P. Sravanti, who has pledged her support to Mr. Sridhar Reddy, to rethink her decision, saying that she had won the post because of the YSRCP supremo.

Former Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar said none of the corporators would return to the fold of Mr. Sridhar Reddy on the poll eve. “The parting of ways by Mr. Sridhar Reddy is not a loss to the party,” he said and accused the rebel MLA of betraying the party. ‘‘With the exit Mr. Sridhar Reddy, better days are ahead for the YSRCP,” added Mr. Anil Kumar, who is also party’s regional coordinator.