Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP extends ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ programme till April 29

April 20, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has extended the ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ programme till April 29 as the party claims to be getting a good response from the people.

The programme, which was launched on April 7, is scheduled to conclude on April 20.

‘We have decided to extend the programme as we received good response from the public,” YSRCP general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy told The Hindu.

The prevailing heatwave conditions are preventing the cadres from discharging their mandate under the programme.

The party workers have to visit each and every household, conduct a survey with five questions on governance, distribute stickers, and request people to give a missed call to a dedicated number. The activists have to spend more than 10 minutes at each house. Considering all these, the party has extended the programme.

According to sources in the party, the cadres completed survey of more than 92 lakh households and ensured 70 lakh missed calls as on April 19.