Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP encouraging religious conversions to gain political mileage, alleges BJP leader

April 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State government is making Dalits believe that they will get SC reservation upon changing their religion, notwithstanding the Supreme Court verdict that Dalits converting to Christianity cannot claim reservation benefit

V. Raghavendra

BJP OBC Morcha national secretary P.V. Parthsarathy addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP OBC Morcha national secretary P.V. Parthasarathy has alleged that the YSRCP government, for the sake of electoral mileage, is encouraging conversion of Dalits to Christianity by making them believe that they will get SC reservation upon changing their religion.

This is notwithstanding the Supreme Court judgment that the Dalits converting into Christianity cannot claim reservation.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Parthasarathy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, was clearly under the impression that if Dalits also become Christians, his party would benefit immensely.

“Andhra Pradesh has the dubious distinction of having the largest number of Dalits who converted into Christianity among all States during the YSRCP regime,” he said.

Mr. Parthasarathy condemned the passing of a resolution in the Legislative Assembly to the effect that Dalits who became Christians would also be eligible for reservation.

He wondered if Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the fact that Hindu Dalits converting into Christianity were ineligible for quota.

Both the YSRCP and TDP were treating the Scheduled Castes as a vote bank, Mr. Parthasarathy said, adding that the BJP would not let Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy cheat Dalits and SCs in the name of reservation.

