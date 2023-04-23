HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP encouraging religious conversions to gain political mileage, alleges BJP leader

The State government is making Dalits believe that they will get SC reservation upon changing their religion, notwithstanding the Supreme Court verdict that Dalits converting to Christianity cannot claim reservation benefit

April 23, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP OBC Morcha national secretary P.V. Parthsarathy addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday.

BJP OBC Morcha national secretary P.V. Parthsarathy addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP OBC Morcha national secretary P.V. Parthasarathy has alleged that the YSRCP government, for the sake of electoral mileage, is encouraging conversion of Dalits to Christianity by making them believe that they will get SC reservation upon changing their religion.

This is notwithstanding the Supreme Court judgment that the Dalits converting into Christianity cannot claim reservation.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Parthasarathy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a Christian, was clearly under the impression that if Dalits also become Christians, his party would benefit immensely.

“Andhra Pradesh has the dubious distinction of having the largest number of Dalits who converted into Christianity among all States during the YSRCP regime,” he said.

Mr. Parthasarathy condemned the passing of a resolution in the Legislative Assembly to the effect that Dalits who became Christians would also be eligible for reservation.

He wondered if Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the fact that Hindu Dalits converting into Christianity were ineligible for quota.

Both the YSRCP and TDP were treating the Scheduled Castes as a vote bank, Mr. Parthasarathy said, adding that the BJP would not let Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy cheat Dalits and SCs in the name of reservation.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.