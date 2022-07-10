Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP’s downfall imminent, says Congress
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president N. Thulasi Reddy has accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of lying through his teeth by claiming that he has fulfilled 95% of the promises he made at the time of the elections.
Addressing the media, he said the YSRCP plenary was reduced to “Jagan bhajan sabha” and a platform to bid adieu to party honorary president Vijayamma.
He said this was the last plenary for the YSRCP, as none could stop its defeat in the next elections.
