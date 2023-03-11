ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP did injustice to unemployed youth, alleges former TDP MLA Meesala Geeta

March 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIZINAAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA Meesala Geeta campaigning in a shop in Vizianagaram for the victory of TDP nominee Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao in graduate North Andhra MLC seat. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former TDP MLA of Vizianagaram Meesala Geeta on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP government had done injustice to unemployed youth by not filling up two lakh vacancies in various departments. She campaigned for TDP graduate MLC candidate Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao in Vizianagaram court complex and various colleges located in Vizianagaram.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Ms. Geeta said that the unemployed youth would vote for TDP in the election. She also said that employees were also unhappy as the government had little concern over their grievances such as release of pending DA and other arrears. She said that the graduate MLC election turned into a semifinal for all parties, ahead of general elections.

