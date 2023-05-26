Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP creating hurdles for Mahanadu, alleges TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu

May 26, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ch. Ayanna Patrudu has alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is creating obstructions for the party’s Mahanadu scheduled to be organised in Rajamahendravaram from May 27.

Addressing the media at Narsipatnam, near, here on May 26 (Friday), Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that ever since the TDP announced its plan to organise Mahanadu as part of the birth centenary celebrations of TDP founder and Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao, the YSRCP started creating troubles.

“The ruling party is not even allowing us to put up flex banners,” he alleged.

“We are not being given RTC buses on hire for the programme. The authorities claim that they are not in a position to provide the buses due to pressure from higher-ups. Even private school and college managements are refusing to provide us buses as the Education Department authorities have warned them of cancelling their licences,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said.

In July this year, the APSRTC had provided 2,000 buses to the YSRCP’s plenary in Vijayawada. Similarly the RTC management had provided buses for the Chief Minister’s meeting at Kovvur, Amaravati and other parts of the State. “But, the RTC management has a problem when it comes to providing buses to the opposition party,” the TDP leader said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy knows that he will be defeated in the elections. He is unable to digest the people’s response to the TDP programmes in the State. So, he is creating obstacles,” Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu added.

“Despite the problems being created by the YSRCP, the TDP ‘karyakarthas’ will reach the venue using their own vehicles, tractors, bullock-carts, and teach a lesson to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

Meanwhile, TDP Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that scores of party activists would attend the Mahanadu and make it a grand success.

He said the main agenda of the Mahanadu was to showcase the “failure of the YSRCP government in the last four years and how it has cheated people.”

