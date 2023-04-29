Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP claims overwhelming response to ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ campaign

April 29, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - GUNTUR

Marking the conclusion of the ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu’ campaign, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leadership on Saturday announced the outcome of the mega people’s survey at the party central office at Tadepalli.

Party leaders, who included Rajya Sabha member Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, MLC Marri Rajasekhar, Vijayawada West MLA V. Srinivas, and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, spoke about the “remarkable milestone” achieved in mission mode by seven-lakh party cadres, and expressed their gratitude to the people for their “overwhelming response.”

Mr. Ayodhya Rami Reddy said, “Indian politics has never seen such a survey before. The outcome is interesting, and is going to set a trend for other political parties to follow. In such a short time, 1.45 crore households participated in the drive, and we received over 1.10 crore missed calls. This shows people’s confidence and belief in the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thank all the workers at the grassroots and the people for reposing their faith in the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he added.

The party had launched the drive on April 7, the cadres were tasked with knocking on the door of 1.6 crore households and gather the people’s pulse on who they would trust for their future.

“The milestone has not been achieved overnight. The party had imparted training to seven lakh workers for over six months, and meticulously mapped the cadres at each level — be it households, Sachivalayams, mandals, Assembly constituencies and districts. The strategic and calculated plan of action has helped us in get a rousing response from the public,” said Mr. Rajasekhar said.

“The support of the staggering 1.45 crore families proves that people are satisfied with the work done by the YSRCP government,” said Mr. Srinivas

“Kakinada, NTR, Bapatla, Chittoor, Anantapur, and Kadapa are the top districts that saw maximum household participation. The slogan, ‘Maa Nammakam Nuvee Jagan’, has been coined by the people themselves. The outcome is an endorsement of the credibility of the Chief Minister,” said Mr. Vishnu.