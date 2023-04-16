Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP cadres take to the streets protesting against arrest of Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

April 16, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PULIVENDULA (Kadapa district)

Mild tension prevailed in Pulivendula town with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activists taking to the streets immediately after the arrest of Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, by the CBI early on Sunday in the murder case of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

The party activists staged demonstrations across the composite Kadapa district, expressing protest against what they called the unjustified arrest.

Meanwhile, taking a similar stand, Mr. Avinash Reddy, while addressing the media, accused the CBI of trying to portray him an accused in the case, though it was he who had provided vital information on the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party leaders took out a silent procession in the famous Poolangallu Centre in Pulivendula, even as many retail outlets downed their shutters fearing trouble.

YSRC targets TDP, BJP

The ruling party leaders targetted the TDP for what they called “joining hands with BJP to tarnish its image.”

Former Chief Whip and Rayachoti MLA G. Srikanth Reddy made the remark, which was echoed by undivided Kadapa ZP chairman A. Amarnatha Reddy.

Both the leaders said the arrest was aimed at creating a sensation and hitting at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s morale. They charged the CBI with issuing selective leaks to a section of the media, while the cadres burnt CBI’s effigy in Rajampeta.

‘Small fry’

Pulivendula TDP in-charge M. Ravindranath Reddy (‘B.Tech’ Ravi) called Bhaskar Reddy a “small fry,” and predicted the arrest of big fish soon.

The arrest came as a shot in the arm for the “fight for justice” launched by the victim’s daughter Narreddy Sunitha, he observed, and urged the party cadres not to make any provocative comments in the social media.

Proddutur former MLA and a veteran in district politics N. Varadarajulu Reddy wondered why the YSRCP cadres were staging dharna when an accused in the murder case was arrested in tune with the provisions of law.

He complimented the CBI for exhibiting integrity while dealing with the high-profile case.