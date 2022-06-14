Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP banks on welfare schemes to win Atmakur byelection

All promises made by Goutham Reddy will be fulfilled, says Mekapati Vikram Reddy

All promises made by Goutham Reddy will be fulfilled, says Mekapati Vikram Reddy

YSR Congress Party nominee for Atmakur bypoll Mekapati Vikram Reddy on Tuesday assured the people that he would fulfil all the promises made to them by deceased former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Canvassing at Permana, Mr. Vikram Reddy made a mention of the promises made by his brother (Mekapati Goutham reddy) to the electorate including Somasila water for parched land in the constituency, and speedy industrial development of the region by starting food processing units.

He reminded them that at least a few members from each family had been benefitted by a host of welfare schemes implemented by the YSRCP government in the last three years.

“I will sit with you and work for resolution of all the issues to your satisfaction,” said Mr. Vikram Reddy during his whistle-stop campaign in Sangam mandal. He drew a big round of applause from the villagers who welcomed him by bursting crackers and showering flower petals on him.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy expressed confidence that the ‘Navaratnalu’ schemes would ensure a victory for the YSRCP in the bypoll. “ We are confident of winning the byelection by a margin of 1 lakh votes,” he added.