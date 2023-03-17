ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP-backed candidate wins MLC election from East Rayalaseema Teachers’ constituency

March 17, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHITTOOR

In the Graduates constituency, the Telugu Desam Party-backed candidate leads over his YSRCP-backed contestant on completion of counting of first priority votes

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

YSRCP-backed candidate Parvatha Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy who won the MLC election in East Rayalaseema Teachers’ constituency.

YSR Congress Party-backed candidate Parvatha Reddy Chandrasekhar Reddy won from the East Rayalaseema Teachers’ MLC constituency covering the combined districts of Chittoor, Nellore, and Prakasam, the results of which were announced in the early hours of Friday.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy, hailing from Chillakuru of Tirupati district, secured a majority of 1,055 votes over his TDP-backed candidate Pokki Babu Reddy.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy had done his Master’s from S.V. University in 1994. He was chairman of Sri Krishna Chaitanya Educational Institutions. Earlier, he had worked as Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society in Nellore district. His services during the COVID-19 pandemic caught the attention of the YSRCP government.

TDP cadres jubilant

Meanwhile, in the East Rayalaseema Graduates’ constituency, Telugu Desam Party-backed candidate Kancharla Srikanth Chowdary secured 1,12,514 first-priority votes, while his rival and YSRCP-backed candidate Pernati Syamprasad Reddy polled 85,252 votes.

The counting of first-priority votes ended by 4.30 p.m.

Chittoor district Collector and Returning officer M. Hari Narayanan was overseeing the counting of the second-priority votes.

In all, 22 candidates were in the fray for the Graduates constituency. Interestingly, the BJP-backed candidate polled 6,341 in the first priority votes.

Following the lead of Mr. Srikanth Chowdary, the TDP cadres across Chittoor, Nellore, and Prakasam districts were jubilant.

