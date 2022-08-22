Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP appoints Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad as additional coordinator for Tadikonda constituency

MLA Undavalli Sridevi stages protest

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has appointed former Minister and MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad as the additional coordinator for Tadikonda (SC) constituency in Guntur district.

The decision triggered protests led by party MLA Undavalli Sridevi at the house of former Minister M. Sucharitha in the wee hours of Saturday.

Ms. Sridevi, who was given the party ticket in 2019 Assembly elections, defeated Tenali Sravan Kumar of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). However, she started facing backlash from her own partymen, who alleged that she had reneged on the promises she had made before the elections. Allegations of corruption have also been levelled against her.

The YSRCP leadership took stock of the situation and appointed two-time MLA from Tadikonda, Mr. Manikya Vara Prasad, a soft spoken leader with strong contacts at the grassroots as the additional coordinator for the constituency.

“The YSRCP government has fulfilled 95% of the poll promises and credited ₹1.60 lakh crore directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries of many welfare schemes. Our party has launched many landmark reforms in governance to check corruption. We will not tolerate anyone who breaches the trust of people,” said a senior leader of the YSRCP.

Sources said that the party leadership could take more such decisions and appoint coordinators in constituencies where the ‘performance graphs’ of the MLA were declining.

“A series of internal surveys and feedback from the voters have been conducted recently and the party leadership has come to a conclusion that some MLAs should be shown the door,” sources said.

Internal dissent

In Guntur district , key constituencies such as Ponnur are riddled with internal dissent. Warring groups opposing MLA Kilaru Rosaiah have met the senior leaders and aired their opinions. There is a feedback that some MLAs are not taking the ‘Gadapa Gadapu Ku Mana Prabhutvam’ , a mass contact programme launched by the YSRCP, seriously.