Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP announces list of 18 MLC candidates, gives top priority to BCs, SCs and STs

February 20, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

In a bid to widen its social base, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has fielded 18 candidates including 11 belonging to Backward Classes (BC), two to Scheduled Castes (SC), one to Scheduled Tribes (STs) and four to Other Castes (OCs) for the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections, scheduled to be held on March 13.

YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced the names of the candidates in three categories including nine in local bodies quota, seven in MLA quota and two in Governor’s quota, at the party headquarters here on February 20 (Monday).

The candidates fielded in the local bodies quota included Narthu Ramarao (BC- Yadava) from Srikakulam, Kudupudi Suryanarayana (BC - Setti Balija) from East Godavari, Vanka Raveendranath (OC - Kapu) from West Godavari, Kavuru Srinivas (BC - Setti Balija) from West Godavari, Meruga Muralidhar (SC - Mala) from Nellore, Sipayi Subrahmanyam (BC - Vannereddy) from Chittoor, Ponnapureddy Ramasubbareddy (OC - Reddy) from Kadapa, A. Madhusudhan (BC - Valmiki Boya) from Kurnool, S. Mangamma (BC - VAlmiki Boya) from Anantapur district.

V.V. Surya Narayana Raju Penumatsa (OC - Kshatriya) from Vizianagram district, Pothula Sunitha (BC - Padmasali) from Bapatla district, Kola Guruvulu (BC - Vada Balija) from Visakhapatnam district, Bommi Israel (SC - Madiga) from Konaseema district, Jayamangala Venkataramana (BC - Vaddi), Chandragiri Yesuratnam (BC - Vaddera) from Guntur and Marri Rajasekhar (OC - Kamma) from Palnadu district were fielded in the MLA quota.

The names of Kumbha Ravibabu (ST - Yerukala) from Alluri Sitharama Raju district and Karri Padmasri (BC -Vada Balija) from Kakinada district were proposed in the Governor’s quota.

“Around 80% of the MLC candidates belong to SC, ST, BCs and minority categories. The selection of these candidates is a reflection of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to empowering the BCs and creating opportunities for the downtrodden sections of the society,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Of the total 58 seats in the Legislative Council, elections will be held for 18 seats. Of the 44 seats of the YSRCP in the Council, which includes the 18 poll-bound seats, 30 (68%) are occupied by the members belonging to SCs, STs, BCs and minority communities.

The YSRCP leader said when Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy formed his Cabinet in 2019, as many as 25 Ministers (56%) were from the SC, ST, OBC and minority sections. After the Cabinet reshuffle in April 2022, the percentage went up to 70, he added.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that during the Telugu Desam Party‘s tenure between 2014 and 19, N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet had less than 40% representation from the SC, ST, BC and minority communities.