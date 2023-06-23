ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP activist murdered in broad daylight in Kadapa

June 23, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KADAPA

The incident is a pointer to the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, says TDP

A D Rangarajan
A YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activist Srinivasulu Reddy was killed in broad daylight at the Sandhya Theatre junction in Kadapa on June 23 (Friday).

He was a close follower of APSRTC chairman A. Mallikarjuna Reddy.

A few miscreants clad in a burqa surrounded Srinivasulu Reddy and stabbed him when he came out of a gymnasium. He was immediately rushed to RIMS, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police were said to be going through the CCTV footage gathered from the vicinity.

Accompanied by Kamalapuram MLA P. Ravindranath Reddy, Mr. Mallikarjuna Reddy called on the family of the deceased and offered condolences.

It is suspected that business rivalry is the reason behind the attack. The police are tracking the call details to zero in on the culprits.

Meanwhile, TDP Polit Bureau member R. Sreenivasa Reddy said the incident was a pointer to the deteriorating law and order situation in the State.

