Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party to celebrate its Foundation Day on March 12

March 11, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is going to celebrate its Foundation Day on March 12 (Sunday).

Hoisting the party flag, cake-cutting, and charity activities are being planned to mark the occasion.

Founded by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on March 12, 2011, the YSRCP had seen many ups and downs in its journey.

After parting ways with the Congress party in December 2010, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his mother Vijayamma had resigned as Kadapa Member of Parliament and Pulivendula MLA respectively. Both of them had won with a thumping majority in the byelections that followed in the respective constituencies.

Historic win

But in 2019, the party had created history after it stormed to power by winning 151 of the 175 Assembly seats and 22 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats.

“In the byelections conducted prior to the 2014 general elections, the party had won 15 out of 18 Assembly seats. Majority of leaders who had resigned from the Congress party and joined the YSRCP won the byelections,” Merugu Nagarjuna, Minister for Social Welfare, told The Hindu on Saturday.

In the 2014 general elections held after bifurcation of the State, the YSRCP had won 67 of the 175 Assembly seats.

After the 2019 electoral victory, the YSRCP turned out to be the fifth largest political party in Parliament, the Minister added.

The party had won more than 90% of the local body elections conducted after 2019, said MLC Lella Appireddy.

“Now, the Chief Minister aims at winning all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in 2024,” Mr. Appireddy said.

Guntur West legislator Maddali Giri, who had joined the YSRCP after getting elected on the TDP ticket, said he saw a “visionary leadership” in Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and hence shifted his loyalties.

“The implementation of welfare schemes attracted me initially. The Chief Minister is according highest priority to politically empower the SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities. This is visible if we see how the party has given opportunities to these communities as Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Mayors, chairpersons, ZPTC and MPTC members, and sarpanches,” Mr. Giri said, and added that such a scenario could be seen only in the YSRCP. “We cannot expect it from the TDP,” he added.