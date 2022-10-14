Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party should release White Paper on its policies for the development of Rayalaseema and North Andhra region, says Jana Sena Party

T. Appala Naidu October 14, 2022 18:52 IST

East Godavari District Jana Sena Party(JSP) president Kandula Durgesh on Friday demanded that the YSR Congress Party release a White Paper on its policies for the development of Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions. Speaking to the media here, Mr. Durgesh advised Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath and Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu to focus on their portfolios instead of targeting Jana Sena chief K. Pawan Kalyan. “Every political party has the right to conduct gatherings in Visakhapatnam city. We have prepared to face any attempt that aims at disrupting Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s three-day visit in Visakhapatnam from October 15. The YSRCP should be ashamed of attempting to disrupt both Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s tour and Amaravati’s Maha Padayatra,” said Mr. Durgesh. JSP Political Affairs Committee member Pantham Nanaji and Mummudivaram Assembly constituency in-charge Pithani Balakrishna have said that a large number of partymen would join Mr. Pawan Kalyan in the Visakhapatnam tour.



