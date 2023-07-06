Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party government will rule till the last day of its term, asserts Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

July 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Government Adviser (Public Affairs) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has ruled out the possibility of early elections, and insists that the YSRCP has no such thought as it intends to serve the people till its last day.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is pretty confident about positive voting, which is evident from the response being evoked by the YSRCP during its public outreach programmes and a survey done by a national media house,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy observed while addressing the media at the CM camp office, near here, on July 6 (Thursday).

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said only those parties that doubt their ability to win elections at the scheduled time would like to go for early polls, but not the YSRCP, which did its best, and was sure that the people would reward it for its performance.

He said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had tried to win the 2004 elections by riding the sympathy factor following the attack on him by the Maoists at Alipiri in 2003, but failed to achieve his dream.

‘Naidu desperate’

Mr. Naidu was back to his machinations, and he seemed to be desperate to have Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on his side for the 2024 elections.

The TDP chief would work out different combinations in the run-up to elections, but the YSRCP was under no pressure to stoop to a level where it had to tie up with any party, having won the people’s goodwill.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said it was ridiculous to say that the YSRCP had a role in the appointment of Daggubati Purandeswari as the BJP State president.

“The BJP is a national party and it will take its own decisions. The appointment of Ms. Purandeswari as the State BJP chief has nothing to do with our party. That we are involved in it is a false propaganda unleashed by the TDP and other parties,” he asserted.

‘Reports on R5 zone funding baseless’

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy dismissed as baseless the reports that the Central government withheld funding of the construction of houses in the proposed R5 zone in Amaravati because the Supreme Court ruled that the allotment of house sites to the poor there would be subject to the final outcome of the cases pending in the High Court.

What the Centre said was that it would release its share only after the outcome of the court cases was known, which was being projected as backing off from its commitment to give money for construction of the houses, he clarified.

