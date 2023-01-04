ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: YSR Congress Party appoints presidents to its 22 wings

January 04, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - GUNTUR

B. Siddartha Reddy has been appointed as the State youth wing president of the ruling party

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has appointed senior leaders to its different wings on January 4 (Wednesday), including the youth wing, women wing, BC Cell, ST cell, farmers cell and others. In total, 22 different wings of the party got new presidents. This move will boost the enthusiastic cadres to prepare for the ensuing general elections, said the party sources. 

B. Siddartha Reddy has been appointed as the State youth wing president, MLC P. Sunita as Women wing president, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy as BC Cell president, M. Venkatalakshmi and M. Hanumanth Naik in ST Cell, M.V.V.S. Nagi Reddy as farmers’ wing president, P. Chaitanya as students’ wing president, Ganji Chiranjivi as weavers’ wing president. 

Punur Goutham Reddy has been appointed as the YSRTUC president, B. Kiran Raju as the president of physically challenged wing, Vangapandu Usha as cultural wing president. 

Dhanunjay Reddy and P. Pratap Reddy have been appointed in the publicity wing, A. Naga Rarayana Murthy in the grievance cell, M. Manohar Reddy in the legal wing, Sunil Posimreddy in the IT wing of the YSRCP.

