Andhra Pradesh: Y.S. Vijayamma quits as YSRCP honorary president

Chief Minister Y.S. .Jagan Mohan Reddy with his mother Y.S. Vijayamma during the YSRCP plenary, in Guntur district on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

July 08, 2022 19:44 IST

Says she will support Sharmila, seeks popular support for Jagan

Honorary president of YSR Congress Party and wife of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, Y.S. Vijayamma, announced here in an emotionally charged tone on Friday that she was resigning from the party.

Ms. Vijayamma also added that she would stand with her daughter, Y.S Sharmila, president of YSR Telangana Congress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our family is indebted to you always. My son and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and my daughter Y.S. Sharmila are representing two different States and two different parties. My daughter has taken a decision to continue the legacy of YSR in Telangana, and the State will see elections much before Andhra Pradesh. I have stood by my son during his hardship, and If I continue to support him even when he is happy, I will be doing injustice to my daughter,” said Ms. Vijayamma.

Beginning her address by saying that people of the State had loved YSR and his family, Ms. Vijayamma said that the YSRCP was born out of a commitment given to the people of the State. People of the Andhra Pradesh had been with the family for the last 13 years, she said.

“My son, Jagan Mohan Reddy, had endured so many challenges thrown at him, he has endured tough situations and conspiracies and this party was born out of a desire to serve the people with all its strength. I am reminded of a saying in The Bible — Blessed are the meek for shall inherit the Earth . There is also a saying — Krishi to Nasti Durbhiksham — and I am proud of my son, who had vanquished a seasoned politician with 40 years of experience. Our party has implemented 90% of its promises and ensured that ₹1.69 lakh crore of money is directly credited into accounts of people,” said Ms. Vijayamma.

Reminiscing of an incident in family, Ms. Vijayamma said that Mr. Jagan had a desire to be in public life since he was a young student. “ YSR was always in public life and he rarely spent time with family. I told my son not to choose politics but focus on business. But he replied that he will walk the path his father had chosen,” said Ms. Vijayamma.