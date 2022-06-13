Andhra Pradesh: Youths were instigated during Amalapuram clashes, says DGP 

Political parties urged to control their cadres

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Monday said that the youths, who have been named accused in the Amalapuram violence case, were reportedly misguided and instigated by some section of people and that the political parties did not initiate any measures to prevent the clashes.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy on Monday took the stock of the ongoing probe into the clashes that broke out in Amalapuram over the proposal of renaming Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on May 24.

“The incidents of clashes and violence are being investigated based on the evidence traced with the support of technology. A majority of the accused, who planned and coordinated the clashes, are youths and they were allegedly instigated by some sections of people,” Mr. Rajendranath Reddy told the media here on Monday.

142 persons absconding

Of them 258 accused, the DGP said, 142 persons have been arrested, while the rest are absconding. “Seven teams are searching for them. Rowdy-sheets will be opened in the names of all the accused,” he said.

“As per the Supreme Court directives, the Police Department will submit a report to the State government and Andhra Pradesh High Court, seeking appointment of a Judge to look into the financial liability pertaining to the damage reported during the clashes. The accused will have to pay double the cost of damage,” said Mr. Rajendranath Reddy.

The DGP urged the political parties to control their cadres to ensure similar clashes on the same issue are not repeated in Konaseema district.

“On May 24, our officers on the duty were told to be patient, without resorting to open fire against the protestors as a majority of them are youth. If clashes erupt again, we cannot assure similar restraints from the police,” said the DGP.