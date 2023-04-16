ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Youth staring at an uncertain future in the absence of job opportunities and promised job calendar, says TDP leader Lokesh

April 16, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - PATTIKONDA (KURNOOL DISTRICT)

The Telugu Desam Party, on coming to power, will release job calendar on January 1 every year, Lokesh promises during his Yuva Galam padayatra

Ramesh Susarla
Substance abuse has increased among the youth in Andhra Pradesh, and easy access to ganja and drugs, and smuggled liquor from Karnataka, besides illicitly distilled arrack, is putting their future in jeopardy, observes Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh.

During the Yuva Galam walkathon here on Sunday, Mr. Lokesh said the government was making tall claims on checking the flow of liquor and narcotic substances, but nothing was happening at the ground level.

An uncertain future stared in the face of the youth in the absence of employment opportunities and the promised job calendar, Mr. Lokesh said.

Stating that there was a strong anti-incumbency wave in the State going by the large number of people surrounding him and pouring out their woes at every village he visited during the padayatra, Mr. Lokesh said, “I am unable to meet all the people as my time and space is limited, but I am trying to meet representatives of people from different walks of life three times a day, which keeps me abreast of the ground reality.”

A group of youth from Tuggali in Pattikonda constituency met Mr. Lokesh and complained of lack of bus service to most of the villages and absence of job opportunities, which forced most of them to migrate to either Bengaluru or Hyderabad in search of employment.

“When the TDP comes to power, we will release job calendar on January 1 every year and provide jobs to the youth. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to keep his promise on job calendar,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Mr. Lokesh accused the YSRCP government of diverting funds of ₹7,880 crore meant for development of the panchayats.

The panchayat representatives who met Mr. Lokesh said people in villages faced several problems, including lack of proper roads, drainage facility and water tanks.

