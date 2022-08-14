Andhra Pradesh: Youth disillusioned with YSRCP government, says Somu Veerraju

‘Youngsters are feeling cheated as the job calendar has not been implemented’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
August 14, 2022 19:40 IST

BJP leaders taking part in the BJYM’s ‘Yuva Sangharshana Yatra’ in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said that anti-incumbency is clearly visible during the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’ State- level ‘Yuva Sangharshana Yatra’ and the youth are completely disillusioned with the State government.

“Andhra Pradesh has abundant natural and human resources that can catapult it to a high growth trajectory, but the YSRCP government’s policies have pushed the State backward,” Mr. Somu Veerraju said while addressing the party workers on the conclusion of the yatra here on Sunday.

‘Rampant corruption’

Rampant corruption and family rule made matters worse, he said. Mr. Veerraju said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cheated the youth by not implementing the much-hyped job calendar, and there were no employment opportunities in the private sector either as the State figured low on the list of investment destinations.

MPs Y.S. Chowdary and C.M. Ramesh said the BJYM cadres had exposed the unlawful actions of the State government during their yatra.

They claimed that people were eager to vote the YSRCP out of power whenever elections were held.

BJYM leaders P. Suresh and K. Surendra said the saddest part of the story was the lack of a State capital, which was the result of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three- capital proposal.

BJP State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy was among others present.

