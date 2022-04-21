Andhra Pradesh: Youth dies in road accident in Kurnool district

A 20-year-old youth, S. Veeresh, died on the spot and his friend, Nagesh, sustained grievous injuries when the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a tractor at Bapuram checkpost in Kowthalam mandal of Kurnool district on Thursday.

According to the police, the two were returning to their village Agathaladinne from Kowthalam when the accident occurred. While Nagesh was taken to Adoni Goverment Hospital for treatment, Veeresh’s body was shifted to the same hospital for post-mortem.

Jaggery wash destroyed

Meanwhile,, the State Enforcement Bureau along with Kurnool II Town police raided several places in the city and destroyed 3,500 litres of jaggery wash and 30 litres of Illicitly Distilled liquor and arrested one person.