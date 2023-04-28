Andhra Pradesh: Youngsters should spare time for service activities, says former CBI Joint Director

April 28, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana on Friday asked youngsters to spare time for service activities so that they would have an idea about problems being faced by people in the society. Indian Red Cross Society-Rajam chairman K. Sai Prasanth Kumar and national youth service awardee Penki Chaitnya organised blood donation camp at Rajam in Vizianagaram district.

Attending as the chief guest, he said that blood donation was one of the greatest services as the donated blood would save precious lives of patients. He gave away certificates to the blood donors who came in a big number to the camp. Mr. Chaitanya said that the shortage of blood was a major concern for the hospitals during summer season and it was the reason for them to hold the blood donation camp before the summer vacation of the colleges.