HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Youngsters should spare time for service activities, says former CBI Joint Director

‘Blood donation is one of the greatest servies as it will save lives of patients’

April 28, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former CBI officer V.V. Lakshminarayana handing over certificate to a blood donor at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Friday.

Former CBI officer V.V. Lakshminarayana handing over certificate to a blood donor at Rajam in Vizianagaram district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana on Friday asked youngsters to spare time for service activities so that they would have an idea about problems being faced by people in the society. Indian Red Cross Society-Rajam chairman K. Sai Prasanth Kumar and national youth service awardee Penki Chaitnya organised blood donation camp at Rajam in Vizianagaram district.

Attending as the chief guest, he said that blood donation was one of the greatest services as the donated blood would save precious lives of patients. He gave away certificates to the blood donors who came in a big number to the camp. Mr. Chaitanya said that the shortage of blood was a major concern for the hospitals during summer season and it was the reason for them to hold the blood donation camp before the summer vacation of the colleges.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.