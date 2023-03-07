HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Youngsters happy with the policies of Jagan, says YSRCP leader

March 07, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP youth wing zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

YSRCP youth wing zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party’s youth wing zonal in-charge Avanapu Vikram on Tuesday said that the youngsters would vote for YSRCP’s nominee Sitamraju Sudhakar in graduate MLC elections as they were happy with the policies of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Vikram was made YSRCP youth wing’s zonal in-charge of ASR, Parvatipuram and Srikakulam districts.

Addressing the media conference here, he thanked Mr. Jagan and assured to strengthen the party in those districts with support of senior leaders. Mr. Vikram’s wife and chairperson of Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society Avanapu Bhavana said that their loyalty towards the YSRCP made both of them get special recognition from the party within no time.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.